The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

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Dimitri Oarloff's avatar
Dimitri Oarloff
3h

All part of the plan. These people are now Liberal voters, and all it costs is room and board, dental and Healthcare. With working Canadians footing the bill! L-bows up!

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Rory's avatar
Rory
4h

Excellent article! Finally some honest reporting on our joke immigration system that fails to protect people, erodes Canadian values but supports the liberals and their reign of error!!!

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