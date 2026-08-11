The Bishnoi Gang’s Canadian network is not some isolated incident. It’s a symptom of a failing immigration system. Our once prized and applauded immigration system is absolutely ruined. Today I want to talk about the Bishnoi Gang, along with some other failed immigration policies that are making this country more “dangerous and more divided” (Mark Carney’s favourite term).

I believe in immigration. I’m not saying we should stop immigration. I like immigrants. It’s embarrassing that I need to make that statement, but you know that when anyone criticizes the Liberal government’s policies, the only thing they can do is call that person a racist, a bigot, a far right extremist. That’s the game. That’s what they do because they can’t justify what they’re doing here.

My fear is these epically failed policies are going to create actual hatred and division. Because the Liberals have zero boundaries. They’re not vetting people when they come in. And when you see figures like the ones I’m about to show you, very good immigrants, peaceful, law abiding people who came to Canada because they wanted to become Canadians, are going to be vilified. They’re going to get lumped in with degenerates because the Liberal government isn’t doing its job of vetting the right people.

The Bishnoi Gang

The Bishnoi Gang, a designated terrorist organization, sent a letter to the police saying it has 1,000 gunmen on the ground. Gangsters threatening the police. The RCMP says every individual identified during this investigation is a temporary foreign worker or on a student visa and relatively new to Canada.

Goldie Bras, top lieutenant of gangster Lawrence Bishnoy, entered Canada in 2017 on a student visa, allegedly enrolled at Thomson Rivers University in Kamloops, BC. There’s no proof he was ever actually studying. Allegedly he helped expand Bishnoy’s criminal network into Canada, linked to the 2023 killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, plus extortion operations.

Crimes by Indian student permit holders rose 8,800% between 2016 and 2024. That’s during the Trudeau era, with India ranked as the number one source country for foreign students charged with crimes. In 2024 alone, over 13,040 criminal charges were laid against Indian citizens on student visas, a sharp year over year jump. And the report notes those numbers are likely underrepresented because many crimes go undetected and unreported.

The estimated taxpayer cost of processing all these cases is tens to hundreds of millions of dollars. Court costs, legal proceedings, case backlogs. Five UN special rapporteurs have written to the Canadian government warning of an imminent threat to Sikh Canadian activist Manjinder Singh, tied to the same Nijjar case. This isn’t just crime anymore. It’s an international problem.

This is a glaring example of the failures of the Liberal government, and it’s just one of many. I am not here to say we should stop immigration. I am not here to say East Indians are a danger to Canada. This Liberal government is the danger. Period. I’m so fearful for my East Indian friends after a report like this, because we let in a lot of immigrants who are peaceful, law abiding, good citizens who want to actually become Canadians. But because the Liberal government isn’t doing its job, unfortunately these people are going to take on heat. It’s not their fault. They don’t deserve it.

I think about the stupid little things Canadians bicker about, then I zoom out and think about international criminals, our enemies like China or Russia, looking at silly little Canada and laughing as we tear down our own systems and completely fall apart. This is a huge loophole gangs have figured out. Apply as a student, get in, do whatever you want. No one’s going to look. No one’s going to find you.

The Loopholes Keep Coming

Then there’s birth tourism. Another failed Liberal policy. From Juno News, birth tourism booms as Liberals protect the citizenship loophole. Canadian hospitals recorded 5,430 nonresident self pay births in 2024 to 2025, more than double the pandemic era average, and up 4% from the previous year. Liberals and the Bloc defeated a Conservative attempt to close the citizenship loophole. A previous IRCC study estimated short term visitors account for nearly 70% of nonresident hospital births outside Quebec.

Once they’re in, they’re in. Once you promise citizenship, once you get people in on a student visa, they’re in. So oopsie, if you accidentally let in people you don’t want in the country, too bad, they’re already here.

Then things get costly. Carney Liberals quietly restore free healthcare benefits for fake refugees. I love how they specified fake. Ottawa imposed co-payments under the Interim Federal Health Program on May 1st, then quietly scrapped those co-payments for several services on July 31st. Feeding supplies, respiratory equipment, implantable hearing aids, nursing home care, hospital based rehabilitation, all restored. This program has ballooned from $210 million to nearly $900 million a year, now covering over 440,000 asylum claimants. We just had FIFA in Toronto, tons of people came in and then claimed refugee status once they were here. That’s a joke. But Canada’s a joke, so we let it slide.

Let’s say Canada finally decides to filter people out. Maybe they’re gang members, maybe they’re terrorists, and we decide we have to send them home. CBSA spent nearly $2 million chartering private luxury jets to deport foreign nationals. One flight in 2022 cost taxpayers $438,000 to deport three individuals on a Dassault Falcon 900EX. Later that same year, CBSA chartered a Bombardier Global 5000 to remove two more people, costing another $130,000.

Loopholes to get in. A blank check while they’re here. And when the government finally acts, they do it on a private jet.

And Now This

I don’t know exactly what’s going on between Canada and India, but remember when Carney visited India this past February and March. Canada announced up to $100 million in scholarships for Indian students. The University of Toronto reportedly committed a chunk of that toward 200 fully funded scholarships covering full tuition plus living costs. The deal also included 13 new university partnerships between Canadian and Indian institutions.

Are these legitimate students, or is this just another loophole that’s going to contribute to more crime, more fake students, and more financial waste. This is not an isolated failure, and I’m not trying to pick on India. This is the news of the day. This is the whole Liberal system of immigration.

This Is Real Danger

This isn’t perceived danger. Gangs, people shooting in the streets and posting it on TikTok, extortion, gang members threatening the police, assassinations on Canadian soil. This is real gang and terrorist crime.

Canada has automatic birthright citizenship. No exceptions, no conditions. Birth tourism is booming and the Liberals have publicly confirmed they have no plans to close that loophole. All these loopholes stay open while the bills keep growing. We pay more than half our income to taxes, and this program covering asylum claimants has ballooned toward a billion dollars a year. On top of that, CBSA spent almost $2 million on private jets to send people home in luxury.

We let people into Canada through a completely broken system that nobody is really checking. We fund their healthcare while they’re here. And if we finally decide to act, they get sent home in style. Increased crime, endless loopholes, cost, waste. This is what represents the Liberal government today.

This is not just about financial waste, as huge as that is. This is going to make people feel a certain way about immigrants, and I don’t like that. If you support immigration, if you support immigrants, you cannot support this government. They have created a system that is creating crime. The majority of people coming from India to Canada are good people, but people are going to start getting mad. This is going to create hatred toward immigrants in general. People aren’t going to know who’s a good citizen and who’s a bad citizen. They’re going to generalize. That’s just what people do, and it’s not fair to the honest ones, the hardworking ones, the people who came here legally and actually want to become Canadians.

I’m worried for them. And that’s because of this spineless, arrogant, failed Liberal government.

We need to do a better job vetting people when they come in. We need to do a better job assimilating people once they’re here. Screw Justin Trudeau’s post nationalist state. You want to come to Canada, you’re going to be a Canadian, you’re going to be a law abiding citizen, and we have zero tolerance for crime of any kind. It’s a privilege to come to this country. The people who came here legally know that and value it, and I feel for them right now, because this government is screwing up everything.

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Agree with me, disagree with me, let me know in the comments.