The number one thing Canadians are thinking about right now is our “trade war” with the United States. Yes, it’s unfortunate to have tariffs put on you. It’s not pleasant. So the alternative solution being proposed is simple: sever our relationship with the United States, because we don’t want tariffs, and we don’t want another country telling us who we can trade with. So let’s go to the EU instead.

And the automatic conclusion in most Canadians’ minds is, “okay, if we partner with the EU, that means no tariffs, and we get to make our own decisions about who to trade with.”

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I sat down with Michelle Stirling of Friends of Science Society to find out why this doesn’t really make a whole lot of sense. And honestly? Even just going through all of this with her, it makes this whole “Canada’s gonna be part of the EU” idea even crazier. Because if the agenda is really to protect the earth, we should be trading with the country we’re physically attached to — not the one that’s overseas thousands of kilometers away. That makes no sense.

It looks like the EU is also just going to tell us who we can trade with. They’re also going to put their own climate tariffs on us. So we’re not escaping anything. We’re just trading one set of rules for another — except this time, it’s not one country setting the terms, it’s an entire bloc of unelected bureaucrats in Brussels.

We’re starting to see these bigger money moves, and really, how do you control people? Well, first you have to have access to their money. And that’s exactly what’s brewing behind the scenes. Michelle walked me through the climate cartel, who’s actually in it, and why Mark Carney has been called “the climate goalie.” We talked about carbon border adjustments, personal carbon rations, and why Canadians could be on the hook for $400,000 per person in Quebec alone for “decarbonization.”

None of this makes sense practically. We’re decimating our own industries, we’re decimating Canadian citizens, at a time when more Canadians than ever are on the brink of insolvency, using food banks. The only reason we’re doing this is ideological.

And look, my fear is that because of our Trump derangement syndrome, we’re going to get replaced. Trump is a temporary problem. There’s going to be a new president eventually. But the deals being made right now are not going to be temporary.

There’s a deeper reason our relationship with the United States is being severed, and a deeper reason this crazy notion of becoming part of the EU is even on the table. Mainstream media isn’t going to uncover this for you. Michelle brought the receipts , actual documents, actual speeches, actual numbers, and by the end of this conversation, I literally said to her: “Michelle, you’re blowing my mind today.”

We’re oblivious to a lot of things. This episode is for anyone who wants to stop being oblivious.

🎧 Listen to the full conversation with Michelle Stirling now — before you cheer for a “deeper partnership” with Europe, you need to hear what that partnership actually requires.

Watch Now

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