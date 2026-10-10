The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kim's avatar
Kim
Oct 10

Do people and Canadians in particular not educated or realize Europe the EU is BROKE!?

Reply
Share
Doug Stephens's avatar
Doug Stephens
Oct 12

Karla. Your video with Michelle is only 20 seconds long. Where's the full interview.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karla Treadway · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture