The Canadian government wants you to believe it is protecting children.

On June 11, 2026, the Liberal government introduced Bill C-34 — the Safe Social Media Act — banning anyone under 16 from Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, Facebook, and X. The announcement came with a press conference, a minister at a podium, and the kind of language designed to end conversations before they start. Children. Safety. Protection.

What it did not come with was an honest description of what the bill actually does.

A constitutional law professor says it violates three Charter rights simultaneously. Canada’s foremost internet law professor says 50 key decisions haven’t been written yet. The science the bill rests on does not exist for the age group it targets. The model it copies already failed in Australia. The platforms it regulates already do what it claims to want. And buried in Section 11 is an exemption so glaring it calls into question the entire stated purpose of the legislation.

This is not a child protection bill. This is a speech regulation architecture — built piece by piece, bill by bill, and sold to the public under the most politically untouchable justification available.

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The Bill Nobody Fully Read

Bill C-34 does several things simultaneously, which is itself part of the problem. As University of Ottawa internet law professor Michael Geist wrote in his analysis of the legislation, it combines “platform duties, a kids social media ban, AI chatbot regulation and a powerful Digital Safety Commission into a risky trust-us bet.” (michaelgeist.ca)

The bill bans under-16s from social media, forces platforms to implement age verification, and creates a new Digital Safety Commission with sweeping authority to set standards, audit platforms, and impose fines of up to 3% of a company’s global revenue per violation.

But here is the detail that matters most: there are effectively two versions of this bill. Version one is what was announced — the age limit, the institutions, the penalty ceilings. Version two — the part that actually governs and enforces all of this — gets written later. By the new commission. That nobody voted for. With no parliamentary oversight.

In a separate piece, Geist titled his analysis with precision: “The Law to Be Named Later: Bill C-34 Punts 50 Key Decisions to Cabinet and a Digital Safety Commission That Does Not Yet Exist.” (michaelgeist.ca)

Fifty key decisions about how this law actually works have been handed to an unelected body that has not yet been created. Parliament is being asked to vote on a law where the majority of its actual governing content has not been written.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association issued a formal warning calling the bill a “blank cheque for government power,” enabling what it described as “regulation-by-guideline with high risk of mission creep.” (ccla.org)

The Science Does Not Exist

The foundational premise of Bill C-34 is that social media harms children’s mental health and that banning children from social media will therefore help them.

In May 2026 — weeks before the bill was introduced — a peer-reviewed paper published in Frontiers in Developmental Psychology concluded there is no solid scientific evidence that banning social media for teens improves their mental health. (frontiersin.org)

The researchers reviewed every experimental study ever conducted on social media restriction and found something that should have stopped this bill in its tracks: not a single experiment has ever included participants under the age of 16. The exact group this bill is designed to protect has never been studied in a controlled experiment.

Among adult studies — the only data that exists — the effects of restricting social media were small, mixed, or null. Some experiments showed decreases in wellbeing after restriction, including reduced life satisfaction and increased loneliness.

The Electronic Frontier Foundation covered the research gap directly, titling their piece: “The Science Is Not Settled: How Weak Evidence Is Fueling a National Push to Ban Social Media for Youth.” (eff.org)

The Brookings Institution said there is “little evidence bans are an effective solution” and warned they may create new problems entirely. (brookings.edu)

A 2025 Pew Research survey found that 34% of teens said they get mental health information on social media. (pewresearch.org) One in three teenagers is actively using these platforms to access mental health resources. The bill does not address what happens to those teenagers when that access is removed.

Three Charter Violations

The legal problems with Bill C-34 extend beyond policy disagreement into constitutional territory.

Emmett Macfarlane, a constitutional law professor at the University of Waterloo, published a detailed analysis arguing the under-16 ban fails the Charter’s Section 1 Oakes test — the legal standard every Canadian law must meet to justify infringing on rights. (emmettmacfarlane.substack.com)

Macfarlane accepts that protecting children online is an important objective and that there is a rational connection between the ban and that goal. But he argues the law fails the minimal impairment test — the government has not demonstrated this is the least rights-restrictive way to achieve what it claims to want.

He identifies three Charter rights violated simultaneously.

Privacy. Effective age verification — the only mechanism that could actually enforce this ban — requires intrusive ID checks on every user, not just minors. Every adult in Canada who wants to use social media would be required to prove their identity to a third-party verification provider.

Equality. The age of 16 is an arbitrary cutoff with no solid developmental science behind it. If cognitive development is the actual concern, 16 is a poorly justified line with no research basis.

Freedom of expression. The bill does not limit children’s access to social media. It eliminates it. A 15-year-old in a rural community who uses social media to access news, connect with peers, or find mental health resources loses that access entirely.

Macfarlane’s conclusion is direct: less invasive alternatives already exist, the platforms have already implemented them, and the government chose the most blunt, most invasive, most rights-restricting option available.

Section 11: The Loophole That Exposes Everything

The minister who introduced Bill C-34 stood at a podium and declared that social media platforms would be responsible for protecting children from “harmful content, including content that promotes self-harm, sexual exploitation, violence, hatred, bullying, and the non-consensual sharing of intimate images.”

Then read Section 11 of the actual bill.

Private messaging exclusion.

Even if a platform is fully captured by the bill — even if it is complying with every single duty imposed by the law — none of those duties apply to private messaging. Direct messages, group chats, and private messages are explicitly carved out of the legislation’s reach.

This matters because grooming, sextortion, and predatory contact — the harms the bill claims to address — happen overwhelmingly in private messages, not public feeds. The Canadian Centre for Child Protection, law enforcement agencies, and child safety researchers have consistently identified private messaging as the primary vector for online child exploitation.

The bill that claims to protect children from those exact harms does not touch the feature where those harms occur.

The full text of Bill C-34 is available at parl.ca.

The Enforcement Crisis That Already Exists

The government’s decision to introduce new legislation becomes harder to justify in light of what is already happening with existing law.

The Canadian Centre for Child Protection reported that police-reported online child sexual exploitation incidents rose 374% between 2014 and 2024. (protectchildren.ca)

Canada already has the legal tools to address this. The Criminal Code criminalizes child sexual abuse material, luring, and sexual exploitation online. Internet service providers are legally required under mandatory reporting laws to report child sexual abuse material to Cybertip.ca and law enforcement. (cybertip.ca) A National Strategy for the Protection of Children from Sexual Exploitation on the Internet has existed since 2004 and was expanded in both 2019 and 2022.

The laws exist. The reporting infrastructure exists. The mandatory reporting obligations exist.

The problem is enforcement — resources, prosecution, and follow-through. Instead of addressing that enforcement gap, the government is constructing a new unelected commission, a digital ID verification system, and a content scanning architecture that by its own admission will not be operational for at least two years.

The Platforms Already Did This

The government’s framing of Bill C-34 implies that social media platforms have done nothing to protect young users. The record shows otherwise.

In September 2024, Meta rolled out Teen Accounts across Instagram. Under-16s are private by default, cannot be messaged by strangers, are automatically placed in the most restrictive sensitive content settings, and are covered by parental supervision tools that allow parents to monitor messaging activity and set screen time limits — none of which can be changed without parental approval. (about.fb.com)

Meta’s spokesperson Julia Pereira responded to the bill directly, saying bans are “counterproductive — they isolate teens from online communities and information, create inconsistent protection across the many apps that they use, and push teens to less regulated spaces of the internet.”

Snapchat automatically places teen users in accounts with location sharing off, tagging disabled, and messaging restricted to mutual contacts only. The company’s CEO wrote an op-ed in the Financial Times arguing that bans push teens toward apps with far fewer safety precautions.

TikTok accounts for users aged 13 to 17 are private by default, with no push notifications at night, a default 60-minute screen time limit, and — for users aged 13 to 15 — no direct messaging capability at all. Users in that age range cannot have their posts commented on, their videos downloaded, or their bios viewed.

YouTube maintains YouTube Kids as a completely separate platform for under-12s and applies content restrictions to accounts for users aged 13 to 17.

In February 2026, Meta, TikTok, and other platforms agreed to teen safety ratings, demonstrating continued voluntary industry movement on this issue before any legislation passed. (latimes.com)

The Australian Template That Failed

Canada is modelling Bill C-34 on Australia’s approach.

Australia amended its Online Safety Act 2021 to establish a minimum age of 16 for social media, with the law taking effect on December 10, 2025. Platforms face fines of up to AUD $49.5 million for non-compliance. (infrastructure.gov.au)

A paper released in April 2026 found that only one in four teens aged 14 to 15 actually stopped using the banned platforms. Three out of four continued accessing them by lying about their birth date, using a parent’s account, or altering their appearance for AI age-estimation tools.

Australia’s own eSafety Commissioner is now investigating non-compliance. Multiple independent reviews have flagged high non-compliance rates across the board. (esafety.gov.au)

YouTube Canada’s head of government relations and public policy said in an email that “blanket bans like Australia’s risk forcing kids out of age-appropriate environments and into less safe services on the internet.”

Mobile World Live reported the model is actively struggling. (mobileworldlive.com)

Canada reviewed this evidence and proceeded anyway.

The Deepfake Story the Media Got Wrong

The same week Bill C-34 was introduced, the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada released findings on Grok — the AI image generation tool built by xAI and available on X — which had been used to generate sexualized deepfakes, including images of women and children, at a rate of over 6,000 images per hour.

The OPC found that X Corp and xAI violated PIPEDA — Canada’s federal private sector privacy law — by launching Grok’s image generation tool without appropriate safeguards or valid consent. X and xAI rejected the OPC’s recommendation to suspend the image generator but agreed to quarterly reports and independent third-party audits. (priv.gc.ca)

The OPC’s own findings state clearly that users created and shared this content.

The headlines read: “Elon Musk Found Guilty.” “Grok Broke Canada’s Laws.” “X Violated Privacy Law With Deepfakes.”

That framing accomplishes three things simultaneously. It removes human agency from a human crime — the individuals who generated images of women and children are absent from every headline and face no apparent prosecution. It manufactures public panic around a specific platform to serve a regulatory narrative. And it conflates a corporate privacy compliance failure with criminal content generation — two entirely different problems requiring entirely different responses.

As the Electronic Frontier Foundation noted in its year-end review, this wave of platform regulation represents a choice of “surveillance over safety,” one that puts “at risk all internet users’ privacy, anonymity, and security.” (eff.org)

The Speech That Gets Caught

The CCLA’s formal warning about Bill C-34 raises a concern that has received insufficient attention in public coverage of the bill.

The bill’s definition of harmful content is broad enough to capture lawful but controversial expression — political commentary, satire, religious speech, or anything that could be categorized under the bill’s “hatred” or “harmful” umbrella. That definition, critically, gets written later by an unelected commission with no parliamentary oversight.

The CCLA stated explicitly that the bill targets not only clearly criminal material but also lawful content, meaning the Digital Safety Commission could suppress legal speech under the guise of child safety. (ccla.org)

Platforms facing fines of 3% of global revenue will not take chances. They will over-remove content. They will err on the side of caution. The speech that gets caught in that net will not be the clearly criminal material — that is straightforward to identify. It will be the uncomfortable material. The controversial material. The material that challenges institutional power.

The Architecture Nobody Named

To understand what Bill C-34 actually represents, it cannot be read in isolation. It must be read alongside Bill C-11 — the Online Streaming Act, which has already passed.

Bill C-11 gives the CRTC the authority to impose discoverability obligations on platforms — ordering them to prioritize and surface certain content over others. Critics including Geist have described this as indirect, system-level speech control: the government decides what gets recommended to Canadians after content is posted. (michaelgeist.ca)

Bill C-34, if passed, gives a new unelected commission control over what can be uploaded in the first place. Section 122 of the bill explicitly allows the commission to require platforms to use technological means to prevent certain material from being uploaded at all — mandatory scanning, pre-publication filtering, adjustable at the commission’s discretion at any point in time.

Age verification — the enforcement mechanism for the under-16 ban — creates a third layer. As Geist argued in his FAQ on the bill, there is no way to reliably block under-16s without checking the age of all users. Every adult in Canada who wants to use social media will be required to provide government-issued ID or biometric data to a third-party verification provider, often based outside Canada. Geist titled this piece: “Everything You Wanted to Know About a Kids’ Social Media Ban But Were Rightly Afraid to Ask: A FAQ on Age Verification and Mandated ID for Everyone.” (michaelgeist.ca)

The Internet Society has warned that mandatory age verification tying real-world identity to browsing “will create substantial privacy and security risks” and enable the tracking and surveillance of adults’ online activity. (internetsociety.org)

The architecture, named plainly, looks like this:

C-11 controls the back end — what gets surfaced and recommended to Canadians after posting.

C-34 controls the front end — what gets allowed before posting.

Age verification controls who gets to participate at all — and creates a permanent, searchable record of who said what.

Neither bill was honestly described to the Canadian public for what it actually is. C-11 was sold as protecting Canadian content creators. C-34 is being sold as protecting children.

Together, they form what is arguably the most comprehensive government architecture for managing online speech in Canadian history — built piece by piece, bill by bill, crisis by crisis, across more than a decade.

What the Government Should Be Doing Instead

Canada already has the legal tools to protect children online. The Criminal Code criminalizes child sexual abuse material, luring, and sexual exploitation. Mandatory reporting obligations exist for internet service providers. The Canadian Centre for Child Protection operates Cybertip.ca as a national reporting mechanism.

Online child sexual exploitation reports rose 374% in a decade. The answer to that number is not a new unelected commission. It is enforcement. Resources. Prosecution. International cooperation. The unglamorous, expensive, politically unrewarding work of actually going after the people committing crimes against children.

A bill that bans teenagers from Instagram while leaving DMs untouched, rests on science that doesn’t exist, copies a model that already failed, may not survive a Charter challenge, and hands 50 unwritten decisions to an unelected body is not a child protection bill.

It is a framework. And the question worth asking — the one this bill was designed to make you feel uncomfortable asking — is a framework for what.

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Thanks for reading Sovereign Minds!

Karla T

Sources referenced in this article: