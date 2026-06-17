The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

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Terry Wears's avatar
Terry Wears
12m

Superb and balanced reporting.

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Wayne Mackenzie's avatar
Wayne Mackenzie
18m

These bills need ti be taken to the Supreme Court of Canada and resisted by all Canadians.

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