Even the Left Wants an Audit

Canada has sent over 26 billion dollars to Ukraine. This week, one of the country’s largest left-wing organizations asked where it went.

It is usually the common sense conservatives who call for an audit. That is why this week’s news is worth your attention. One of Canada’s biggest left-wing organizations went to CPAC and asked, on the record, for an audit of the spending on Ukraine, and they are talking some SENSE.

They raised the amount of money we are sending, knowing how high Ukraine ranks on the corruption index, not only in Europe but worldwide. They raised the escalation of the war. They raised Canada’s role in escalating rather than de-escalating. These are not the arguments we are told to expect from that side of the room, and that is precisely why they matter.

The money, and the absence of an audit

Canada has sent over 26 billion dollars to Ukraine. There has not been a single audit of that spending. We do not know whether the money we are sending is even reaching military purposes, and on the current record we will never know.

This week Carney approved another 800 million dollar loan, described as a first installment. That is a first installment on top of 26 billion, in a country with no functioning economy and a corruption problem that is documented and long-standing rather than alleged. Ukraine is consistently ranked among the most corrupt countries in the world on Transparency International’s index, and it has sat near the bottom of the European rankings for years. Sending money into that environment without conditions and without an audit is not oversight. It is an assumption.

What Canada looks like right now

There are many reasons not to send more money, and the first one is that Canada needs it. We are not in an optimal place. More Canadians than ever are using food banks. People are on the brink of insolvency. Households are carrying debt they cannot service, and the cost of living has not come down in any way that shows up in a grocery receipt.

Against that backdrop, the question is not whether Ukraine deserves support. The question is whether a government that cannot account for 26 billion dollars should be committing another 800 million while its own citizens queue at food banks. That is a question about priorities, and it is a fair one to ask.

The escalation nobody voted for

The organization also raised the part that gets the least attention, which is that this country keeps choosing escalation over diplomacy. Every announcement is another installment, another commitment, another step further in. There is no corresponding announcement about negotiation, about a diplomatic off-ramp, about what a settlement would even look like.

We used to be the country at the table. Peacekeeping was not a slogan here, it was the thing we were known for. Somewhere along the way we became the country writing cheques nobody can trace and putting troops on borders, and we did it without a debate.

Who benefits

It is worth asking who benefits from the conflict continuing, because the answer is not the Canadian taxpayer using a food bank. NATO has added Finland and Sweden since 2022, more than doubling its land border with Russia in places and adding capable militaries along the Baltic and Arctic. European NATO members and Canada have increased defense spending by over 50 percent in real terms since 2022, with frontline states going considerably further. The EU has cut its dependence on Russian gas from roughly 40 percent of imports to the low teens.

Those are real strategic gains, and they are worth understanding before we send another installment. I cannot prove anyone planned this, and I am not claiming they did. I am saying that a war which produces that many benefits for that many institutions is a war that will not be ended by the people who benefit from it.

I am not saying Russia is the good guy. I am not saying the invasion was totally justified, and I am not saying Ukraine should be abandoned. What I am saying is that a provoked war is a war with a diplomatic off-ramp, and we are choosing not to take it. We are pouring gasoline on a very dangerous fire right now.

If you watched my last video you’ll see there are up to 33 countries right now warning their citizens to prepare for what may come. Russia has said it will use nuclear weapons. You do not de-escalate a situation by inflaming a country that has made that statement, and you do not protect Ukraine by prolonging a war in which it is losing men every single day. If you have seen the footage of young men being taken to the front lines, you know what the cost looks like.

The question

Should Canada continue funding this war without an audit, knowing the money may not be going where we are told, knowing the conflict is escalating, and knowing what that money could do here at home? That is the question the left-wing organization put to the government this week, and it deserves an answer rather than another announcement.

I read every comment, so tell me what you think.

PS Breaking News As Of TODAY.

As I was finishing this article, news broke that Canada has put 2,000 soldiers on the border of Russia and Latvia. So it is no longer only money. We are putting people there.

What happened to diplomacy? What happened to the peacekeeping country? It’s time for an audit no doubt - but better yet, maybe its time to de-escalate this ticking time bomb.

Watch the full episode

Subscribe and Support this Show on Substack and Receive Bonus Articles on all things Business, Politics and Living Free

https://substack.com/@thesovereignsphere



Follow us on X:

https://x.com/thesovereignceo



Follow us on Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/thesovereignsphere



Subscribe on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@thesovereignsphere