The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

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Debra L.'s avatar
Debra L.
2h

I call bullshit on Canada increasing its military spending by 50%!!!! Our soldiers are treated like garbage!!

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Dean's avatar
Dean
2h

It is almost impossible to access the truth. Good luck with any audit. I just hope Canadian Soldiers are not risking their lives.

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