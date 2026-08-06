The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

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Maurice St. Cloud's avatar
Maurice St. Cloud
10h

Just want to say, as an American, we love our Canadian cousins (literally for me), but you guys need to realize who is on your side and what the people against you that you vote for over and over have done to you.

Like a junkie, no one can help but yourselves.

And, helping yourselves will help us, and relations will improve.

Don’t be a lesson in what not to do.

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Johnny Boy's avatar
Johnny Boy
12h

Globalist W.E.F. …P.O.S.’s ! Fingers Up !

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