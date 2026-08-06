This week on The Sovereign Sphere, I sat down with Jason James, host of Brave New Normal. We were supposed to talk about China. We ended up covering the algorithm, the death of Canadian identity, Tucker Carlson, Mark Carney’s Brookfield problem, and why history moves in cycles whether we pay attention or not.

Here’s my favourite takeaways from this episode:

The algorithm is training us to hate each other.

Jason posted a one-sentence criticism of Jonah Hill talking trash about jiu-jitsu. Five million views overnight. The next day he published an essay on the historical Jesus Christ, something he’s spent years researching. Nobody read it.

His conclusion: “We are through the algorithm slowly being trained to become more bitter, more hateful, more resentful, and more angry.”

You can be angry about Mark Carney all day and never touch him. But that guy in a dress performing at your kid’s school event? You can reach him. You can scream at him online and know he’ll see it. That’s how it’s designed.

Multipolarity is CCP propaganda.

Jason doesn’t hold back on Tucker Carlson here. He’s watched him push the idea of a “multipolar world” for two years straight, including hosting Alexander Dugin and running what Jason calls “a two-hour advertisement for China’s Belt and Road Initiative.”

His point: multipolarity and globalism are the same thing wearing different masks. Both exist to erode American power and hand more of it to Beijing. “China doesn’t buy anything from Canada except canola,” he says. “Europe doesn’t buy anything from us at all. We’re too far away.”

Canada isn’t America’s little brother. We’re the side piece.

This line alone is worth the watch. Jason’s take on the Canada-US relationship: “We’re not even little brother. We’re the side piece that got caught by the wife and got her hair pulled out and thrown into the driveway.”

Harsh. Also hard to argue with once he lays out the math. We’ve tariffed American goods since NAFTA. We rely on the US to subsidize our defense. And when Trump started pulling back, Canada’s response wasn’t to build capacity. It was to look for a new sugar daddy in the EU or China.

Mark Carney’s “blind trust” keeps pointing back to one company.

Diplomatic trip one day, new Brookfield deal the next. Over and over. Jason’s line: “He’s like, here, just handle this for me. Don’t tell me anything about it, please.”

We talk about whether this is incompetence or intention. Neither answer is comforting.

China just passed a law that could reach you and me.

New Chinese legislation claims global jurisdiction over anyone who violates their laws, anywhere in the world. Combine that with Canada quietly signing the UN Cybersecurity Convention three weeks after Trudeau refused to, and you get a picture nobody in legacy media is drawing for you.

And somehow we still land on hope.

Jason talks about the Christian revival he’s watching unfold globally, his own return to faith three years ago, and why he thinks the people running this system have badly overestimated themselves. “They’ve fooled themselves into believing that they are bigger and more powerful than God,” he says. “They’re gonna find out in a dramatic way that they are not even close.”

This one goes everywhere. Geopolitics, faith, foreign interference, the slow erosion of Canadian identity, and a book recommendation that reads like a manual for everything happening around us right now.

In this episode of The Sovereign Sphere, Jason James pulls apart the geopolitical chessboard nobody's talking about: why "multipolarity" is really CCP propaganda wearing a trench coat, how Tucker Carlson may be unknowingly laundering it, why Mark Carney's "blind trust" keeps pointing back to Brookfield, and the new Chinese extraterritorial law that could put independent creators in Beijing's crosshairs. They also dig into Unrestricted Warfare — the 1999 PLA strategy document that reads like a roadmap for exactly what's happening today — and why Canada's decades of playing "little brother" to the U.S. just ended.



If you think this is just about tariffs and trade wars, you're missing the real story.





Full episode is live. Watch it. Then read Unrestricted Warfare like Jason tells you to.

Watch Here:

You can find The Brave New Normal Substack by Jason James here:

https://substack.com/@bravenewnormal

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