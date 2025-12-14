Hey Sovereign Minds,

I’ve been thinking about you lately. Not you specifically, but all of us, this whole generation stumbling through what feels like the most confusing time in human history. I keep wondering: when did we all get so lost?

Maybe you feel it too. That nagging sense that something’s missing. You wake up, check your phone, scroll through endless feeds of outrage and achievement, go to work, come home, binge Netflix, and repeat. The days blur together. You’re busy, maybe even successful, but there’s this hollow feeling that won’t go away.

You’re not crazy. You’re not alone. And you’re definitely not the first person to feel this way.

The Thing Nobody Wants to Name

What you’re experiencing has a name: the meaning crisis. Philosopher John Vervaeke has spent years studying this phenomenon, and his conclusion is both sobering and hopeful. We’re living through what he calls “the intersection of perennial problems and pressing historical factors.”

Translation? Humans have always struggled with big questions about purpose and meaning. But something about modern life has stripped away the very tools our ancestors used to navigate these waters.

Here’s what’s wild: We’re living in the most prosperous, connected, and technologically advanced era in human history, yet rates of depression, anxiety, and suicide continue to skyrocket. How is this even possible?

The answer might surprise you.

When the Center Doesn’t Hold

Friedrich Nietzsche saw this coming in the 1880s when he declared “God is dead.” But here’s what most people miss—he wasn’t celebrating. He was issuing a warning. He knew that when traditional religious frameworks collapsed, we wouldn’t become free. We’d become lost.

Think about it: For thousands of years, people found their identity through clear sources:

Their relationship with God

Their role in tight-knit communities

Shared moral frameworks

Rituals that connected them to something greater than themselves

Now? We’re told to “find ourselves” in a world that offers infinite choices but no compass. We’ve been handed the keys to the kingdom but no map of the territory.

The False Gods We’ve Embraced

Here’s the thing about human nature: when the transcendent disappears, we don’t stop worshipping. We just find new altars. And friend, we’ve found some terrible ones.

Politics has become our new religion. We’ve created tribes where your political affiliation determines not just your vote, but your entire identity. As one observer noted, “It’s either my way or the highway. My guy is 100% right and you are 100% wrong.” This isn’t governance—it’s idolatry.

Materialism has become our prosperity gospel. We’ve been sold the lie that the next purchase, promotion, or achievement will finally fill the void. But study after study shows that once basic needs are met, additional wealth provides diminishing returns on happiness.

And perhaps most destructively, we’ve made ourselves our own gods. “I did it my way” has become our national anthem. But as pastor Max Lucado warns, “The most unhealthy thing is for me to live the Frank Sinatra song... That takes us down a path of destruction.”

Your Brain on Meaninglessness

Want to know something that’ll blow your mind? The Cleveland Clinic tells us we have 70,000 thoughts per day. Of those with emotional impact, four out of five are critical or negative.

Your brain is literally wired to focus on what’s wrong, what’s missing, what’s threatening. This made sense when we lived in small tribes facing physical dangers. But in our modern world, this negativity bias has become a mental health epidemic.

Lucado puts it perfectly: “We tend to be our own worst enemy.” We’re drowning in our own thoughts.

What Actually Lasts (And What Doesn’t)

Here’s the truth that cuts through all the noise: Some things are eternal, and some things are temporary. Getting this distinction right is literally a matter of life and death.

What’s fleeting:

Political victories and defeats

Material possessions and status symbols

Physical beauty and strength

Career achievements and failures

Social media likes and follows

What’s lasting:

Love and relationships - “God is love,” as the Apostle John wrote. The capacity to love and be loved transcends all circumstances.

Truth and wisdom - Following what the ancients called the logos (divine reason) provides unshakeable foundation.

Character and virtue - Who you become matters more than what you achieve.

Faith and transcendence - Connection to something greater than yourself.

The Power You Didn’t Know You Had

Here’s where this gets practical. Max Lucado makes a revolutionary claim: “We can determine our life by choosing our thoughts. Just because we have a thought, we don’t have to think it.”

This isn’t positive thinking nonsense. This is recognizing that you have agency over your mental life. The Apostle Paul wrote, “Take every thought captive,” and modern neuroscience confirms we can literally rewire our brains through conscious choice.

Lucado teaches something he calls the UFO method:

U ntruth (the lie we tell ourselves)

F alse narrative (the story we build around the lie)

Overreaction (the destructive behavior that follows)

For example:

Untruth: “I’m a failure as a parent”

False narrative: “My kids are doomed because of my mistakes”

Overreaction: Depression, withdrawal, or overcompensation

The solution? Interrupt the cycle with truth. Replace the lie with reality: “I’m not perfect, but I can learn and grow. My kids are resilient, and love covers a multitude of mistakes.”

Something Beautiful Is Happening

Friend, I want to tell you something that gives me hope. John Vervaeke talks about witnessing “a new advent of the Sacred.” People everywhere are hungry for transcendence, for meaning that goes beyond the material.

This isn’t about returning to fundamentalism or abandoning reason. It’s about recognizing that divine reason and love can be encountered through both faith and rigorous thinking. As Vervaeke beautifully puts it, “Socrates and Jesus of Nazareth could properly dwell together within me.”

Your Way Forward

So what do you do with all this? Here’s what I’ve learned:

Start with humility. Recognize you’re not the center of the universe. As Lucado says, “I don’t think there’s any trait that is more important to man and his survival mentally and physically than humility.”

Choose your authority carefully. Who or what has the final say in your life? Choose wisely, because as Lucado warns, “If you don’t have that unchangeable standard in your life... you’re like a weather vane whipped about by the winds of fate.”

Practice “picky thinking.” Filter your thoughts. Ask: “Is this thought true? Is it helpful? Does it align with love and wisdom?”

Cultivate transcendent practices. Prayer, meditation, service to others, engagement with beauty and truth.

Build real community. Find people who share your deepest values, not just your political opinions.

The Choice Before You

We stand at a crossroads. You can continue down the path of meaninglessness, treating symptoms with more entertainment, more consumption, more outrage. Or you can choose the harder but infinitely more rewarding path of reconnecting with the eternal.

The meaning crisis isn’t just a personal problem—it’s a civilizational challenge. But it’s also an opportunity. When the false gods fail, people become open to the true God. When material prosperity leaves us empty, we remember that “man does not live by bread alone.”

The crisis of meaning is real. But so is the solution. The question is: Will you choose it?

Because in the end, as Max Lucado reminds us, “Behavior is preceded by belief.” Change what you believe about yourself, about God, about reality itself—and watch your life transform.

The meaning you’re searching for isn’t hiding. It’s been there all along, waiting for you to come home.

With hope and solidarity,

A fellow traveler on the journey

P.S. - If this letter resonated with you, I’d love to hear your thoughts. Sometimes the most important conversations start with someone brave enough to say, “I feel this too.”