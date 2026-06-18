The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

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Diane's avatar
Diane
4d

Excellent article, Canada cannot not move ahead until this is addressed. This is being addressed around the world. There is the National Citizens Inquiry and it needs to be part of this since so much work went into it. I am happy this is being done, I have lost loved ones and have friends suffering and getting no relief. This needs to be done. But until heads roll and there is justice, this will forever be with us.

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Lisa Novakowski's avatar
Lisa Novakowski
4d

I am slightly hopeful, yet I am not sure what to think. From my understanding the scope is limited. The inquiry will be short in length. Many were injured physically, emotionally, financially, and spiritually from covid. Children were learning very little. At the beginning, many people were not working. Many people are looking for answers, transparency, and accountability. The injury does not consider consequences for wrong doing.

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