Sovereign Minds,

I know a lot of you are tired, “over-it,” and maybe even feeling hopeless at this point.

I know that after everything we have been through over the last few years, the lockdowns, the mandates, the censorship, the gaslighting, the watching people you love get hurt and then being told it isn’t happening, many of you have pulled back. And I get it. I really do. There is only so much a person can absorb before they need to step away and protect their own peace. It’s hard to stay hopeful.

But I want to share something with you today that genuinely gave me hope.

I sat down with constitutional lawyer Shawn Buckley on the latest episode of The Sovereign Sphere, and what he shared is good news. For the first time in Canadian history, MPs and senators are going to formally and publicly sit down and listen to vaccine injured Canadians tell their stories. This is called the Allison Inquiry, led by MP Dean Allison, and it is not a government event, it is not partisan, and it is not funded by taxpayers. It is citizens organizing for citizens, the same way the National Citizens Inquiry was, except this time elected officials are at the table and (some) of the main stream media is giving it honest coverage.

Seriously, you can Watch Here

That has never happened before and I want you to sit with that for a moment. Because many, instead of celebrating good news, are resistant to it. I get why, I get the burnout but is that how we really want to live? Do we want to STOP fighting? Do we want to stop celebrating good news?

Shawn told me that in just one week after the announcement, 450 Canadians applied to share their stories. For context, the NCI received 904 applications across all topics over several months. In one week, on vaccine injury alone, 450 people raised their hands and said I need to be heard. That tells you everything about how many people are out there suffering in silence.

And that is the part I cannot let go of.

Watch the Episode Here

I think sometimes when we get burnt out on the politics of all of this, on the corruption and the cover ups and the feeling that nothing ever changes, we forget that there are real human beings behind this conversation. People who are not anti anything. People who rolled up their sleeve because they were told it was the right thing to do, that it would protect the people around them. And then their lives fell apart. And then the system that told them to do it turned its back on them completely.

Shawn shared the story of a woman named Michelle with me. Before her second shot she was a healthy, active, mountain hiking business owner whose medical records only showed up when she gave birth. Within 48 hours she had permanent double vision, lost her peripheral vision, developed cystic masses throughout her body including one that required brain surgery, and now lives in 24 hour burning pain. She is being denied a treatment her own neurologist recommended because vaccine injury is not recognized as a covered condition. She reached out because she wants to share her story publicly before she dies. She does not think she has much time left.

I am not sharing that to devastate you. I am sharing it because we cannot look away from that. We cannot be so exhausted by the conversation that we forget Michelle exists. She exists. There are thousands of Michelles across this country right now who are not receiving the care they need because the system will not acknowledge what happened to them. We can’t forget them.

Personally, I’m putting my own personal burnout and resentment aside and I’m celebrating any win that we can get.

The Allison Inquiry is step one. It is not the finish line. It is not justice served. But it is the first formal, public, structured opportunity for these stories to be heard by the people who have the power to eventually do something about it. And that matters enormously.

I also want to speak directly to those of you who have gone dark on this topic. I see it in my comments. I see it across the freedom community. The resentment, the hopelessness, the feeling that it is two wings of the same bird and nothing will ever change. I understand where that comes from. I have felt the pull of it myself. But I choose not to live there, and I want to invite you to make that same choice.

Shawn said something in this conversation that I keep coming back to. He asked whether you believe it is even possible for Canada to turn this around. Not whether you are ready to fight, not whether you trust the system, just whether you think it is possible. Because if you believe it is possible, then it becomes possible for you. And if you do not, then you will not fight for it, and the people who need you most will be left without a voice.

There are people doing the work. Shawn Buckley has given years of his life to this, voluntarily, without pay, out of a genuine belief that these people deserve to be heard. Dean Allison is putting his name on something that will be attacked and opposed. The people applying to testify are doing it while sick, while scared, while running out of time. They are not giving up. The least we can do is pay attention.

If you want to apply to testify, submit your story, or support the inquiry financially, you can do that at allisoninquiry.com or covetestimony.com. Even if you do not want to testify publicly, your story can still be part of the official record. That matters.

You can apply to have your story heard here

Allison Inquiry

Please watch this episode. Share it with someone who has been quietly wondering if what happened to them or someone they love could be connected. This conversation is for them.

There is hope here. At least that’s what I choose to believe and how I choose to live my life. I like to believe that I can influence anything in a positive direction, no matter how hard the road ahead is.

Watch and share the episode below.

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Here’s to hope and justice,

Karla