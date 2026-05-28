The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

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Thomas's avatar
Thomas
4d

Well written, and thoughtful, but I will take exception to one thing you wrote, 'a federal government that has spent a decade ignoring Alberta’s legitimate grievances,'.

I was born in Alberta way back in the 60s, and I can assure you that Ottawa has been ignoring Alberta's legitimate grievances a hell of a lot longer than the last decade (although the utterly malucious policies if Trudeau 2.0 definitely were the final straw for many).

Long before that we had the Wheat Board, we had the NEP under Trudeau 1.0, and at the very beginning of Confederation we had Clifford Sifton being honest and saying "We desire, and all Canadian Patriots desire, that the great trade of the prairies shall go to enrich our people to the East, to build up our factories and our places of work, and in every legitimate way to our prosperity"

Confederation isn't broken, it's working exactly as designed. The efforts to throttle and destroy Alberta because of some climate cult ideology is fairly recent, but the rest is baked in.

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Dmysh's avatar
Dmysh
4d

Wanna bet……..

I know too many ppl that didnt wanr to sign the petition, but WILL vote for independance.

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