Hey Sovereign Minds,

I want to be upfront about something before you read another word. I live in Ontario. I have no skin in this game politically. I am not a separatist, nor am I against what they’re doing. What I am is someone who believes deeply in the democratic process and someone who has been watching this situation unfold with a lot of genuine curiosity and a lot of concern about how badly it is being misrepresented in mainstream media.

So I brought in someone who actually knows what is going on.

Watch Full Episode Here:

Natalie St. Hilaire has been involved in conservative politics in Alberta for years. She is not watching this from a distance. She is in the rooms. She is knocking on doors. She is having real conversations with separatists and federalists alike, sometimes in the same afternoon. When she talks about what is happening in Alberta, she is not repeating what she read in a headline. She is telling you what she is living.

And what she told me in this episode genuinely shifted how I see this entire situation.

Let’s start with the story that almost nobody is telling correctly. There were two petitions. Most people only know about one of them, the separatist petition that gathered 300,000 signatures and asked whether Alberta should leave Canada. That one got all the attention. But before that petition even launched, a man named Thomas Lukazak, a former MLA, started his own petition under a group called Forever Canada. His question was the inverse. Should Alberta remain in Canada. He told people that his petition would block the separatist referendum from happening. He gathered over 400,000 signatures.

Here is the part that will make your head spin. It did not block anything because its the SAME QUESTION. His question was still a referendum question. It was still asking Albertans to vote on their relationship with Canada, just from the other direction. You can vote no on should Alberta remain in Canada just as easily as you can vote yes on should Alberta leave. Natalie walked me through the legal mechanics of why this happened and the short version is that Lukazak fundamentally misled 400,000 people who thought they were stopping a referendum into actually helping cause one. And now Danielle Smith can look at the full picture and say that over 700,000 Albertans signed petitions related to this question. Which is technically true. And which is exactly the kind of detail that gets lost when people are operating on emotion instead of information.

I’ve had a good laugh at this actually.

Now Danielle Smith, in my opinion, is the best premier we have got right now. Full stop. And the mainstream media narrative that she is somehow allowing or enabling separation is one of the most dishonest framings I have seen in a long time. She is not the queen. She does not have the power to shut down a citizen led initiative just because it makes Ottawa uncomfortable. What she is doing is trying to manage an incredibly complex situation with multiple factions inside her own party, two opposing petitions with massive signature counts, a federal government that has spent a decade ignoring Alberta’s legitimate grievances, and a media environment that would rather paint her as a villain than explain what is actually happening.

Natalie made the point that other provinces do not even have a citizen led initiative process. So when people in Ontario or Manitoba ask “how could Danielle LET this happen,” they are asking the question from a framework where something like this would have to come from a political party. They come to that with the belief that Danielle is queen and the plebs have to succumb to her agenda. That’s not how a public SERVANT should act and that is why Danielle is “allowing” the people to have a voice. It’s her job.

And it’s also not how Alberta works. The grassroots have real power there. That is a feature of how the conservative movement in Alberta was built.

What I found most fascinating in this conversation was the history. Because you cannot understand why Albertans think the way they do without understanding who settled that province and why they came.

Eastern Canada was settled in the 1500s by people who came on behalf of the Crown. They were colonizing in the true sense of the word, planting flags, spreading culture, building dominion for England and France. But Alberta was the last place in North America to be settled. By the time people were moving there in the late 1800s, the American Civil War had already happened. The American dream was already a real and living idea. The people who came to Alberta were not coming to serve a crown. They were coming because they believed they could own land, build something, and live on their own terms. They were pioneers in the most literal sense. And those values, independence, self-reliance, bottom up authority, did not disappear. They got passed down. They are sitting in the DNA of that province right now and they are exactly why Alberta’s relationship with a top down federal government has always been tense and is now at a breaking point.

Natalie said something in this episode that I keep coming back to. The hardcore separatists are not fighting to get away from Canada. They are fighting because they believe in Canada. They believe in the Canada of their childhoods, before the mass immigration, before the censorship laws, before a decade of policy that nobody asked for and nobody voted for in any meaningful way. That reframe matters enormously because it changes the entire conversation from one about anger to one about grief. And grief is a lot harder to dismiss than anger.

The passion is real. The grievances are legitimate. The movement is historic. And right now they do not have the numbers.

Natalie was clear about this. The separatists have not broken past the mid thirties in polling on the actual question of should Alberta leave Canada. Getting to 51% from there in the time frame they are working with was always going to be a very steep climb. And the strategy some factions are now pushing, which is to take over the UCP and turn it into an explicitly separatist party, is in Natalie’s view one of the most dangerous moves they could make. Because the UCP is a big tent. It has separatists and federalists and everyone in between sitting inside it. The moment you try to force that party to become something it was not elected to be, you risk splitting it. And a split conservative party in Alberta is how you get an NDP government. Which is how you get the exact opposite of everything the separatist movement is trying to achieve.

Natalie used the seven habits framework, the urgency versus importance matrix, and I thought it was exactly right. Something can be genuinely important and genuinely urgent and you can still make catastrophic strategic mistakes by moving too fast. The people who want to separate are not wrong about the stakes. They may be wrong about the timeline and the tactics.

They may be wrong about the long term strategy.

What I keep coming back to after this conversation is the question of what Ottawa is actually willing to do. Because Natalie is right that this does not go away even if the referendum fails. It does not go away if the numbers never get to 51%. It does not go away as long as Albertans feel that the arrangement they entered Confederation under has been fundamentally changed without their consent, which is exactly what happened in 1982 when Pierre Trudeau rewrote the constitutional foundation of this country and baked in transfer payments that had previously been negotiated between provinces and the federal government.

People know when something is not fair. You do not need a law degree to feel it. And when a democratic system stops feeling fair to a large enough group of people, they stop agreeing to be governed by it. That is not a radical idea. That is just history.

The question is not really whether Alberta has the numbers right now. The question is whether Ottawa has the will to give Albertans any reason to believe the numbers do not need to get there.

So far the answer to that question has been pretty loud silence.

This is one of the most important conversations I have had on The Sovereign Sphere and I genuinely think it is one of the clearest explanations of this situation that exists right now in English Canadian media. Natalie is not performing outrage. She is not selling you a narrative. She is just someone who understands these systems deeply and is willing to explain them honestly.

Go watch it. And then send it to someone who thinks they already know what is happening in Alberta.

I promise you they do not have the full picture yet.

Watch Here: