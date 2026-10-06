A new episode of The Sovereign Sphere, with Kym Kaufmann, CEO of the Canadian Centre of Recovery Excellence

This week, Canada ruled that drug trafficking is now protected as a constitutional right. The same week, federal prisons rolled out “safer snorting kits.” And somehow, across most of the country, overdose deaths are still climbing.

I’ve been watching this unfold in my own community for about ten years now. I’ve sat in meeting after meeting with people from Winnipeg, from Vancouver, showing off brand-new facilities — “Look at this beautiful building. We just spent $3 million on it. It houses 10 people.” And every single time, I ask the same question:

“This looks great. Now, how many people are now off drugs?”

And every single time, I get the same answer: “Well, we don’t really measure success that way.”

It was almost shameful to even ask. Like I was the silly citizen and they were the experts. And I kept thinking — are you, though? Because this doesn’t look like a win.

So for this episode, I brought on someone who’s actually been inside the machine. Kym Kaufmann started her career in 2008 on the front lines at Selkirk Mental Health Centre, worked her way up to overseeing a hospital with 252 inpatient beds and 1,000 staff, became CEO of Eden Healthcare Services, and then became the first-ever Deputy Minister of Mental Health and Addictions for the Government of Manitoba. Now she runs the Canadian Centre of Recovery Excellence, and she’s the person responsible for actually measuring whether Alberta’s radically different approach to addiction is working.

Spoiler: it is.

“If You Look at the Rest of the Country... There’s Actually Only a 1% Reduction”

While most provinces keep leaning harder into harm reduction, Alberta rebuilt its entire system around one idea: recovery is possible and expected.

And the data is, in Kym’s words, “pretty profound”:

“Alberta’s seen a 36% reduction in overdose deaths per 100,000 since 2023. And if you look at the rest of the country... you see that the rest of the country’s seen a 9% reduction in opioid overdose deaths during that same time period. Interestingly, if you remove Alberta from that number, there’s actually only a 1% reduction across all the other provinces.”

One percent. While Alberta posted 36.

The Program That Lets You Call “Anywhere, Anytime”

In most provinces, if you’re ready to get help for addiction, you have to line up — literally — during restricted clinic hours, hope you’re “first in line,” and still might not get seen that day. Kym described it to me like this:

“You have to line up during restricted hours, so like Monday, Wednesday, every other Friday between 10 and 2... there’s usually a really long wait list, and so you’re gonna need to make sure you’re first in line in order to be seen because they don’t see everybody that’s lined up for that day.”

Alberta scrapped that model entirely with the Virtual Opioid Dependency Program (VODP):

“Any time, any place to make a phone call, be connected to an addiction medicine physician and an interdisciplinary team, and get started on life-saving medication at no cost at any point in time.”

17,000 people have come through it so far.

I told Kym what that kind of access would have meant for me personally — I’ve worked in trauma and mental health, and even I felt shame asking for help during a depressive period in my own life:

“I didn’t think that I would feel stigma around asking for help... I felt broken. I felt almost shame, like something was wrong with me. And if there were multiple hurdles to getting help at that time... that would only make that process so much harder.”

Prison Is Where Recovery Starts — Not Where It Ends

This is maybe the most counterintuitive part of the whole model. In most provinces, someone can serve their entire sentence with untreated addiction and get released straight to a homeless shelter with nothing. Alberta flipped it:

“They brought those services into correctional facilities. So now individuals can get started on that OAT medication... the day they enter into prison rather than the day they leave. So on day one, they can get connected to that medication, they can serve out their time in prison, they can graduate into a therapeutic living unit... on discharge, they can potentially be released into a recovery community where they can continue to work on themselves for up to 18 months.”

The result?

“We’ve seen significant improvements in wait times, but we’ve actually seen a 70% reduction in overdose deaths for individuals one year post-release, which is profound.”

“There Is No Safe Amount of Illicit Drugs”

Here’s where it gets uncomfortable — in a good way. I asked Kym directly about the language we use, because I think most people assume Alberta’s model means zero harm reduction and forced treatment for everyone. That’s not what’s happening. But Kym didn’t hold back on the terminology either:

“I have a real issue with calling it safe injection sites or safe supply because there is no safe amount of illicit drugs... Every time you have an overdose event, that’s like getting a brain injury. And the more overdoses you have, the more impaired you are.”

And when I pushed on why so many harm reduction advocates insist their approach is working, Kym pointed to something I didn’t fully understand before this conversation — most research on supervised consumption sites isn’t even measuring the right thing:

“Up until March of 2026, most of the research... was using community-level data rather than individual-level data of actual site users. That’s like trying to measure the efficacy of a chemotherapy drug on a certain type of cancer by only looking at cancer rates across an entire city. Doesn’t tell you what’s happening to the individual.”

When Alberta closed a site in Red Deer and actually tracked the individuals who used it?

“Despite popular beliefs that the sky was going to fall... we didn’t find that. We actually found the opposite... more individuals got connected to life-saving opiate agonist therapy.”

“Why Can’t We Just Say Drugs Are Bad?”

This is the question I’ve been sitting with for years, and I finally asked it out loud on the show. We’ve gotten so wrapped up in not stigmatizing people that we’ve stopped being willing to say certain behaviors just aren’t okay:

“Not only is it fine to do meth, it’s fine to publicly be doing meth on the street. We’re not gonna stigmatize you for that... I don’t know why we can’t say as a society... crime is wrong, dealing drugs is wrong, you shouldn’t do meth. It’s not good for you, it’s not good for the community.”

Kym’s answer was one of the clearest moments in the whole conversation:

“There’s nothing wrong with stigmatizing the behavior. Drug use is deadly and dangerous. We don’t want to teach our kids that drug use is okay or crime’s okay or violence or social disorder are okay... If you think about what we did with smoking, we made the behavior so highly stigmatized that we did see significant reductions in tobacco use. We never stigmatized the person for smoking, but we made them smoke outside.”

The Needles in My Daughter’s Hand

I don’t bring this up for shock value. I shared it on the show because it’s real, and because “harm reduction” has to mean reducing harm to everyone, not just the person using:

“When I had my business downtown, my three-year-old loved running to the mailbox and getting my mail at the studio and she reached her hand and it was full of needles.”

Kym didn’t flinch from this either — she agreed the original intent of needle exchanges has been lost:

“What harm reduction has become is... reduction of harm to the individual at the cost of society. So we’ve seen needle distribution programs rather than exchange programs, where we have millions of needles now ending up in parks and playgrounds, increasing risk of infectious diseases to kids and families.”

So What Now?

This episode isn’t about vilifying harm reduction or pretending Alberta has it all figured out. It’s about something much simpler, and something I think most Canadians would actually agree on if we stopped treating this like a tribal issue:

Are people actually getting well, or are we just measuring how much money we spent?

Kym’s organization exists specifically to answer that question — something almost nobody else in this country is doing:

“We don’t hold ourselves to the same standard that we do in physical medicine... We don’t do that for some reason in mental health and addictions until now with our organization in Alberta.”

We cover a lot more in the full conversation — involuntary treatment and where it could go wrong, what small municipalities with zero tax base can actually do, psychedelics and ibogaine in Alberta’s model, what Kym would tell Ontario’s premier if she had total control, and her biggest takeaways from the Recovery Capital Conference.

If you’ve ever walked through your own downtown and thought “this doesn’t look like it’s getting better” — this episode is for you.

🎧 Full episode is live now on The Sovereign Sphere — linked below.

Watch Here:

📍 Learn more about Alberta’s model at recoveryexcellence.org

If this resonated, share it with someone in your community who’s been asking the same questions I have. This conversation needs to be louder than it currently is.

🔗 Learn more about Alberta's model: recoveryexcellence.org



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Chapters:



00:00 – Intro & welcome to Kym Kaufmann

01:26 – Kym's background: from OT to Deputy Minister

03:45 – Why Alberta took a different approach

04:48 – What makes Alberta's recovery model different

05:57 – The numbers: 36% reduction in overdose deaths

07:50 – Virtual Opioid Dependency Program (VODP)

09:43 – Wait times: Alberta vs. the rest of Canada

12:11 – Cost savings & return on investment

14:18 – Addiction treatment inside correctional facilities

15:33 – Are people actually getting off drugs?

19:03 – Harm reduction vs. involuntary treatment

22:28 – Where could involuntary treatment go wrong?

24:57 – Redefining "harm reduction"

26:20 – How activists skew the data

29:29 – Ontario's HEART Hubs vs. Alberta's long-term model

33:33 – Destigmatizing the person, not the behavior

35:52 – Policing, deterrence & consequences

38:44 – What to do when someone refuses help

40:28 – Alberta's top 3 biggest wins

41:20 – Advice for municipalities outside Alberta

45:04 – Holding institutions accountable for outcomes

47:34 – Best use of limited local funding

49:50 – Does Housing First work for addiction?

52:36 – Should recovery come with accountability?

53:49 – Psychedelics & ibogaine in Alberta's model

55:35 – If Kym ran Ontario's health policy

57:08 – Takeaways from the Recovery Capital Conference

58:29 – Where to learn more + final thoughts



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