I almost didn’t publish this one.

Not because I didn’t believe the conversation was worth having. But because I know what’s coming. The emails. The comments. The people who will hear the title and decide, before pressing play, that this episode is hateful, dangerous, or irresponsible.

I sat with that discomfort for a while.

And then I asked myself the only question that actually matters:

Is it true?

Not “is it comfortable?” Not “will people be angry?” Not “is this the right time?” Just “is it true?” Because if something is true, the fact that it makes people angry doesn’t change what it is. It just means we’ve been avoiding it. And in Canada right now, we have been avoiding this conversation at a cost that is becoming impossible to ignore.

Watch the Episode Here

Who Is Tim Thielmann?

Before you assume you know where this episode is going, let me tell you who Tim actually is.

Tim Thielmann spent 15 years as a lawyer representing First Nations across British Columbia. Not studying the issue from a think tank. Not commentating from the outside. Actually in the room, negotiating historic LNG pipeline agreements, establishing a 2-million-acre conservation area south of the Peace River, and winning a landmark Caribou case at the BC Court of Appeal.

He was, by his own description, a self-proclaimed social justice champion. He went to the University of Victoria. He absorbed the framework that most of us absorbed — that Canadian settlement was a colonial project that stripped power and dignity from Indigenous peoples, and that the only moral response was to restore it.

He believed that. He built a career on it.

And then, slowly, he couldn’t ignore what he was actually seeing.

The Number Was So Much Worse Than I Thought

Two years ago, the federal government spent $32 billion on Indigenous-specific programs and services. That is more than Canada’s entire defense budget. That does not include provincial spending. That does not include the broader public infrastructure that Indigenous Canadians access alongside everyone else.

Thirty-two billion dollars. In a single year.

Now here is the part that should make every Canadian — regardless of where they sit politically — pause and ask a serious question.

The socioeconomic indicators for Indigenous peoples are flat (or getting worse).

Not slightly improved. Not moving in the right direction slowly. Flat. And in some cases, moving backward. Life expectancy for Indigenous people in BC dropped by six years. Suicide rates on reserve remain double those of Indigenous people living off reserve. Violence rates on reserve run roughly ten times the national average.

If a hospital spent $32 billion and its patients kept getting sicker, we would shut it down and ask hard questions. We would not call the people asking those questions hateful. We would call them responsible.

That is the conversation this episode is having.

The History We Were Never Taught

One of the most striking parts of this conversation — and the part I personally found most eye-opening — is Tim’s account of the actual historical record.

Most of us were taught a binary: European settlers arrived, Indigenous peoples were living in peace and harmony, and colonization destroyed that. Tim spent years going back to the original source documents — the journals of early missionaries and explorers — and what he found was far more complicated.

Pre-contact life in the Americas involved near-constant intertribal warfare. Infant mortality rates of up to 50%. Slavery practiced widely — the Haida on BC’s west coast were feared slave traders up and down the coast. The Cowichan people had a permanent slave class making up roughly a third of their population.

Tim is not saying this to demonize Indigenous peoples. He is saying what any honest historian would say: this was the reality of human civilization before modernity, across every culture on earth. The Ojibwe here in Northwestern Ontario, as Karla points out in the episode, are in this region partly because they lost battles elsewhere and were pushed into harsher territory. The British colonized Ireland. Everyone was doing versions of this to each other.

What makes Canada’s story distinct — and this is the part almost nobody talks about — is how comparatively peaceful the establishment of sovereignty actually was here. Compared to the United States, Australia, New Zealand, and South America, the death toll from conflicts between British settlers and Indigenous peoples in Canada numbered in the hundreds, possibly low thousands at most. The British in Canada outlawed slavery, including the slavery being practiced by Indigenous groups. They provided food, medicine, and education through treaties.

Was it perfect? No. Was it paternalistic by today’s standards? Yes. Was it motivated by racial hatred? The historical record says clearly: no.

This matters because the entire moral architecture of modern reconciliation rests on a version of history that is, at minimum, incomplete. And if the foundation is wrong, the structure built on top of it deserves scrutiny.

What Reconciliation Actually Is

I asked Tim directly: what does reconciliation even mean in 2026?

His answer was blunt.

“Reconciliation is a guilt-driven process of transferring money, land, and power from non-Indigenous Canadians to the modern descendants of hunter-gatherers. And it’s premised on the fundamental lie that Western nation states are evil and illegitimate.”

He also pointed out something the courts themselves have essentially admitted: reconciliation has no finish line. When asked when it ends, the courts say it doesn’t. It is, by design, an ongoing process.

Think about that. A project with no measurable outcome, no defined endpoint, and a $32 billion annual price tag — and we are not allowed to ask whether it is working.

Tim argues — and this is where his insider perspective becomes genuinely valuable — that the people benefiting most from reconciliation are not the Indigenous people living on remote reserves. They are the lawyers, the consultants, the environmental assessment firms, and the chiefs whose political power depends entirely on the continuation of the current system. He was one of those lawyers. He left a lucrative six-figure practice because he could no longer pretend the work was helping the people it claimed to serve.

The Reserve System

Here is something that never makes it into mainstream coverage of Indigenous issues.

On an Indian reserve, private property cannot exist. The federal government holds the underlying land title in trust for the band. Band councils control housing. They are simultaneously your local government and your landlord. If you say the wrong thing about the chief, you might lose your house. You cannot get a mortgage. Banks cannot secure loans against reserve property. There is no incentive to invest in your home because you do not own it.

Tim describes reserves, in many cases, as “racialized trailer parks” — communities that are permanently dependent on external funding, with no viable economic base, no property tax revenue, and no realistic path to self-sufficiency.

The last serious attempt to address this was in 1969. Pierre Elliott Trudeau and his Indian Affairs Minister — Jean Chrétien — proposed what became known as the White Paper. The goal was to bring Indigenous people fully into Canada as equal citizens, transform reserves, and end race as the basis for dividing rights and services. The chiefs resisted. The government backed down. And for 55 years, no government has been willing to revisit it.

The Solutions Tim Actually Proposes

This is the part I want you to pay close attention to, because Tim is not just a critic. He comes with a framework.

1. Remove Section 35 from the Constitution. This is the provision recognizing Aboriginal rights and title that courts have used over 50 years to construct an ever-expanding body of race-based governance rights. Tim argues this is what creates the de facto veto over development across British Columbia and increasingly across Canada. It requires a constitutional amendment — difficult, but not impossible, particularly with growing Western provincial alignment.

2. End Indian status and the reserve system. Not overnight. Not by cutting people off. But through a deliberate transition toward full and equal citizenship, with private property rights created on what are currently reserves.

3. Give Indigenous people title to the homes they currently live in. This is the part I found most compelling. Right now, people living on reserve are permanent renters in a system controlled by band councils. Giving them fee simple title to their own homes would, for the first time, allow them to build generational wealth — the same way every other Canadian does.

4. Stop rewarding victimhood and start measuring outcomes. Every dollar spent should be tied to demonstrable improvement in education, health, safety, and economic participation. Not to political pressure. Not to the size of a grievance.

None of these proposals are about abandoning people. Canada has extensive social safety nets that apply to all citizens. The argument is not “cut everyone off and see what happens.” The argument is that the current system is structurally designed to keep people dependent, and that genuine compassion requires changing the structure.

The Person Behind the Argument

I want to be honest about something.

When I booked this episode, I braced for a combative, angry guest with an axe to grind. That is not who showed up.

Tim Thielmann is measured, specific, and genuinely motivated by outcomes. He is not interested in scoring political points. He left a comfortable, well-paying career because he could not reconcile what he was being paid to believe with what he was actually seeing. He talks about Indigenous people not with contempt but with the kind of directness you reserve for people you actually want to see succeed.

He said something near the end of our conversation that I keep thinking about:

“The idea of equal rights for all is extremely popular. If any politician has the guts to go to the public and say — we’re going to fight for equal rights for everybody, and that means an end to all Indigenous distinctions and entitlements and unique rules — Canadians are Canadians, and we mean it this time — I think it will be wildly popular. Because what’s the argument against it?”

What is the argument against equal rights for everyone?

Why I’m Publishing This

I live in Northwestern Ontario. I work in this community. I have a father-in-law who attended a residential school. I have spent years working alongside First Nations youth. This is not an abstract policy debate for me.

And precisely because it is not abstract, I cannot keep pretending the current approach is working when every indicator says it is not.

Just because a conversation makes someone angry does not mean it is wrong. And just because a conversation is uncomfortable does not mean it is unkind. Sometimes the most compassionate thing you can do is tell the truth clearly, propose real solutions, and trust people to handle it.

That is what this episode is.

Watch the full conversation on The Sovereign Sphere — and then decide for yourself whether Tim is wrong.

Watch Here:

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The Sovereign Sphere is hosted by Karla Treadway. Find Tim Thielmann on X @TimThielmann and his documentaryMaking a Killing at makingakilling.ca.