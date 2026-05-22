The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

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Bryan's avatar
Bryan
2d

The truth is very welcome! Nice to see the division / reconciliation is a political travesty !!

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Paula Clark | proofseekers's avatar
Paula Clark | proofseekers
3d

Frances Widdowson’s work called out the professional grift a while back and it’s another reason she’s being targeted.

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