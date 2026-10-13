I wanted to bring you a conversation that looks at the homelessness and addiction crisis from a completely different angle than the one we usually get fed. A few weeks ago I sat down with Kim Kaufman to talk about this issue from an outcomes level, from a policy perspective, looking at whether the money we are spending is actually producing results instead of just more outputs, and that conversation was incredibly helpful for understanding the system from the top down. This conversation with Kevin Dahlgren is almost the opposite approach, because Kevin is not studying spreadsheets or budgets from an office. He is out on the street every single day, and he has now conducted over 10,000 interviews with homeless individuals across North America, and what he is hearing directly from people living on the street is often completely different from what policymakers and advocates are telling the public.

Kevin spent close to thirty years in social services, working at the city, county, and state level, as well as with nonprofits, for profits, and faith based programs, so he has seen the system from almost every angle before deciding to leave it and start documenting homelessness independently through his project Truth on the Streets. He told me he turned his camera on the homeless population because he knew that him simply talking about the problem would not get anywhere, since everyone in this space always says the right things or has an agenda. He wanted to understand what was really going on, and after 10,000 interviews he is convinced that homelessness is a very complex issue with no simple right or wrong answers, but he is also convinced that most elected officials and most people working in homeless services either have no idea what they are talking about or know the truth and refuse to admit it because they have an agenda to keep growing their program rather than work themselves out of a job

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One of the biggest things Kevin pointed out, and the thing that really stuck with me, is that there is almost no actual outreach happening. Nobody is out there talking to people on the street, finding out what they actually need, building relationships with them, until there is a medical crisis and EMS has to show up. He described standing in the most concentrated area of homelessness in his own community for an entire day and not seeing a single outreach worker or paid professional come outside, despite his community spending over 700 million dollars a year on homeless services. He said the only people who consistently show up are volunteers and churches. Meanwhile people are coming up to him directly asking for help with everything from an overdose to getting a ride to the DMV, because he is the one who is actually present.

Kevin described what he calls the homeless industrial complex, explaining that when he got into this work in the early nineties everyone felt like they were working toward the same permanent solution, but about ten years ago there was a shift toward keeping people comfortable on the streets rather than getting them off the streets, and homelessness started being blamed on systemic issues like capitalism instead of individual behavior and decisions. He watched budgets in progressive cities explode as programs multiplied, with ten times as many shelters, outreach teams, and programs, and he said that as the money going into the problem went up, homelessness went up right along with it, at almost the exact same rate as the budgets grew. His conclusion was that if money were the solution we would have solved this already, which told him the actual problem was the model and the approach rather than a lack of funding.

We talked about Skid Row, which Kevin described as about fifty blocks and close to the worst he has ever seen, with people wandering aimlessly through the middle of the road to the point where it is almost impossible to drive through the area. He talked about hearing gunshots and screaming, and witnessing brutal animal abuse that shocked even him, and he said he has seen similarly severe conditions in British Columbia, parts of San Francisco, Portland, and in Kensington in Philadelphia, which he called one of the worst things he has ever seen. When I asked him what these places have in common, he said that of all the cities he has traveled to, the ones run mostly by progressives are far, far worse, and he connected this to policy around drug use, bodily autonomy, harm reduction, and the housing first model, along with treating the homeless as a protected class where even using the word recovery gets treated as offensive.

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He was clear that this is not about a lack of compassion on his part. He told me he cares about the homeless population deeply and has worked in the field for many years, and because he cares about them he wants them to meet their fullest potential and become self sufficient, the same thing anyone would want for a brother, sister, or close friend. He said if his little brother started using drugs he would shake him and tell him to knock it off, and he does not understand why we do not extend that same instinct to the homeless population as a whole. He brought up a moment where activists yelled at him for getting a person into housing too quickly, insisting the person was not ready, and he pointed out how strange it was that nobody criticizes someone for continuing to use drugs or steal, but he got criticized for trying to help someone get housed.

One of the most eye opening parts of our conversation was when Kevin told me that about forty to fifty percent of the homeless population simply choose to live outdoors, and he said until we admit that fact as a society we will never be able to work together to end this crisis. He explained that the reasons behind this choice are complex, ranging from people who do not like being inside four walls because of past trauma or time in prison, to people who do not want the responsibility that comes with housing, to people who have found a strong sense of community on the street that they are not willing to give up. He challenged me directly, saying anyone who disagrees with him should go approach the first ten homeless people they see and ask whether they would accept help today, because he already knows from experience that a large percentage will say no.

We also spent time talking about addiction itself. Kevin told me he regularly asks people to describe their addiction to him, not the dictionary definition but what it actually feels like, and the answers he gets all point to the same theme, which is that no addict likes being an addict, they like being high because it feels good, but nine times out of ten they are using because they are numbing themselves from something else entirely. He said that from meeting thousands of homeless individuals, virtually all of them have experienced some kind of adverse childhood event or trauma, and he used the example of two kids reacting completely differently to the same divorce, where one feels relief and the other feels abandoned, to show how differently people process the same experience depending on how they are wired.

Kevin brought up his home state’s experiment with decriminalizing drugs, explaining that it led to the largest increase of overdoses and deaths in the state’s history, and he pointed out that it took thirty four months just to build the first recovery program using the decriminalization funding, during which time the spike in deaths occurred. He contrasted this with Portugal, which is often cited as a success story, noting that Portugal already had the infrastructure in place, including detox facilities and recovery programs, before they decriminalized, along with a much more assertive outreach system. He said the difference between the two situations comes down to preparation and political will, not just the policy itself.

He also talked about Street Roots, the newspaper in Portland that has homeless individuals buy papers for twenty five cents and sell them for a dollar, often earning far less than minimum wage in the process. Kevin said he has interviewed dozens of people who work there and most make only three to five dollars an hour, calling it textbook exploitation and saying he has been pushing for the organization to find a way to pay people at least minimum wage for their time.

One of the moments that stood out to me most was when Kevin described sitting with a church group in Kensington, right in the middle of what he called the highest concentration of drug use in the country, and watching the entire mood of the area shift within minutes from chaos to peace once people had someone there to talk to. He said it was the first time he had ever felt completely safe in that environment, and he credited that to the simple act of showing up consistently and being present in the chaos rather than avoiding it.

Kevin’s philosophy for solving this, if there is one, comes down to building real relationships through assertive outreach, establishing teams that are present in the highest concentration areas every single day, who know people’s names, their history, their likes, their dislikes, so that when someone is finally ready to accept help there is already trust in place. He said this is how he ended up doing informal social service work every day without officially being employed in the field anymore, because people come up to him constantly asking for help with everything from a detox referral to a ride to get an ID.

Toward the end of our conversation Kevin shared something his stepfather told him when he was about fifteen years old, which was that you cannot just accept a person’s point of view, you have to understand it, and he said that lesson has shaped how he approaches people across the political spectrum ever since. He talked about trying to find something positive to say about leaders he personally disagrees with, as a kind of test for whether someone is truly being open minded rather than blinded by their own side.

I really appreciated how direct and unfiltered Kevin was throughout this entire conversation, and I think anyone following what is happening with homelessness and addiction across Canada right now needs to hear from someone who is actually out there talking to the people living through it instead of just reading policy reports. Go check out Kevin’s work on Truth on the Streets, it is raw, it is gritty, and it is honest, and let me know what you think in the comments.

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