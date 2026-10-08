There are a lot of people with opinions about health policies right now. Almost none of them have spent four decades building the statistical tools to actually read the data.

Dr. Denis Rancourt is a Canadian physicist and interdisciplinary research scientist with roughly four decades of research experience. He holds BSE, MSE, and PhD degrees in physics and spent 23 years as a professor at the University of Ottawa, attaining the rank of tenured full professor.

Before that, he did postdoctoral research in laboratories in France and the Netherlands and was an NSERC University Research Fellow. This is not a resume built for cable news. It’s a resume built for peer review, where the only thing that matters is whether your numbers hold up under scrutiny.

What makes Rancourt different from most voices in this conversation is the sheer range of what he’s applied that rigor to. He led an interdisciplinary research laboratory that applied physics, mathematics, statistical analysis, and measurement science to problems spanning physics, chemistry, geology, material science, soil and environmental science, biochemistry, and planetary science.

More than 100 papers. Peer reviewed. Across fields most scientists spend a career in just one of.

And then, in recent years, he turned that same instrument toward something closer to home for all of us: population level mortality. Rancourt has applied this interdisciplinary data driven approach to epidemiology and population level mortality, particularly the analysis of large all cause mortality data sets across countries and jurisdictions.

That is the subject of this episode. Not speculation. Not a hot take. A scientist who spent his career on statistical analysis of complex data sets, error propagation and uncertainty, mathematical modelling, measurement science, and scientific methodology pointing that exact skill set at the death data from the pandemic era, and asking what it actually shows once you strip away the narrative.

He works with “Bayesian inference.” He has developed and taught graduate level scientific methodology involving statistical analysis and measurement techniques. This is someone whose entire professional identity rests on getting the math right, because for forty years, getting it wrong meant getting caught by other physicists.

So when a researcher with that background starts asking hard questions about mortality data across countries and jurisdictions, the question worth sitting with is simple: what did he find, and why does it matter enough for him to keep doing this work “in the public interest”?

We think this is one of the most important conversations we’ve recorded and we think you should hear his warnings about the death data.

Listen to the full episode now.

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Chapters:



00:00 – Introduction: Who Is Dr. Denis Rancourt?

00:14 – Four Decades in Physics & Academia

00:45 – 23 Years as a Tenured Professor

01:10 – Postdoctoral Research in France & the Netherlands

01:30 – Building an Interdisciplinary Research Lab

02:00 – From Physics to Chemistry, Geology & Planetary Science

02:30 – 100+ Peer-Reviewed Publications

02:50 – Statistical Analysis, Error Propagation & Uncertainty

03:15 – Bayesian Inference & Measurement Science

03:40 – Teaching Scientific Methodology at the Graduate Level

04:00 – The Shift to Epidemiology & Mortality Data

04:30 – Analyzing All-Cause Mortality Across Countries

05:00 – Correlation Research in the Public Interest







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